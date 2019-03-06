Brie Larson feels more resilient psychically and mentally since taking on the role of Captain Marvel.
Brie Larson says portraying Captain Marvel ''changed her life''.
The 29-year-old actress has admitted that not only did the Marvel superheroine role give her psychical strength - she is now able to deadlift 215 and do 400 pound hip thrusts - but she also learned how to ''stand [her] ground'' and ''value her voice'' through playing Carol Danvers.
She said: ''I don't know if I'm just tired but I feel like I'm going to cry. It's been a couple of years of working on this movie.
''Carol [Danvers, her character] changed my life and the movie hasn't even come out yet.''
On how her life has changed, she explained to People: ''Just, in particular, getting strong, learning how to stand my ground, own myself, and value my voice. Those are things that I learned from her.''
Brie suffers from asthma and really pushed her body to ''further'' than she thought was ''possible'' with the intense nine month training.
She added: ''I've been very open about the fact I'm an introvert, I have asthma and I was able to push myself further than I thought possible. I'm excited to share her with the world.''
Part of her training included working with an airforce crew and the 'Room' star says that it was then that she realised the ''spirit'' of her fierce and humble alter-ego come from being a member of the military.
She added: ''It was a game changer for me because I'd read the comics, and Carol's fierceness and her wit, and also - despite her being cocky - her humbleness too.
''All, I thought, [were part of her] and then when I went to the airforce [and] I realised that's the spirit of the airforce inside of her.''
Before the role, Brie admitted she didn't have much psychical strength but she soon ''got really beefy''.
She said: ''This is like, a new thing. I was a, 'Can you open this water for me?' person.
''And then a year ago I just got really beefy. I trained for 9 months and then was able to do crazy things. I could deadlift 225 pounds by the end of it.''
