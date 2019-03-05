Brie Larson admits she wasn't sure if she was would take on the role of 'Captain Marvel' because she is a ''super introvert'' and was worried how it would affect her ''anonymity''.
The 29-year-old actress only knew too well how her role in the Marvel movie would shoot her to international fame and she admits she had to carefully consider taking on the job as she is a ''super introvert''.
She said: ''Marvel was very patient with me. They understand what taking something like this on means. My anonymity has always been super important to me, not just because I'm a super introvert - that's how I'm able to disappear into other characters.''
However, Brie is glad she signed up for the movie and she wants the character to inspire girls and young women to be strong individuals.
She told ABC News: ''For it to finally come out and to get these little glimmers of seeing young girls excited about it, it's everything to me. I didn't make this movie for myself, I made it for them.''
Meanwhile, the Hollywood actress previously confessed she is finding the new attention she is currently receiving is ''scary''.
She said: ''It definitely is scary to think of people paying attention to me. I'm not gonna act super-strong when I've been kind of freaking out seeing how quickly my numbers on Instagram have been going up since 'Avengers: Infinity War' came out ... I've been sort of like, 'Oh God, I did not think about that. Um, like why are people paying attention to me?' I really just feel the same. I do feel like just a person. And so it's a weird feeling when people on the outside view you differently.''
