Brie Larson admits being successful in her movie career has made life ''much easier'' because she doesn't have to worry about money.
Brie Larson admits success has made her life ''easier''.
the 27-year-old actress - who is engaged to rocker Alex Greenwald - doesn't live a particularly extravagant lifestyle but she is thankful she never has to worry about being able to pay the bills.
She said: ''It makes you life much easier on a practical level. Not that I've changed my spending habits dramatically or live differently now from the way I used to, but at least I don't jave to worry about money any more.
''It's not pleasant having to live under that pressure when you're trying to find good roles and wanting to prove yourself.''
However, the 'Glass Castle' star does still have some worries, as she's always checking that her career choices are in line with her ambitions.
She said: ''I guess that, on an artistic level, I still worry about the kind of work that I'm doing and whether I live up to my own ambitions.
''I don't think that will ever change when it comes to how I approach things.''
Brie won an Oscar for her role as a kidnapped woman in 'Room' and she admits the experience of making the film took her back to her own childhood, where she, her sister and single mother shared a studio apartment, and led to an emotional chat with her mom.
She told Psychologies magazine: ''While we were shooting it, I felt more connected to my past.
''We had a pretty tough time after my mother, my little sister and I moved to Los Angeles.
''I remember calling my mom in tears and telling her that I understood at last how many sacrifices she had made for me.
''She was crying too, during our conversation and she apologised for all the difficulties we went through. It taught me how we all need to be more forgiving of ourselves.''
'Gaga: Five Foot Two' will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, then will appear on Netflix on September 22nd.
Jeanette Walls is raised with the idea that city life is not something to be...
Basically a 90-minute shoot-out, there isn't a lot to this movie. British filmmaker Ben Wheatley...
It's 1978 Boston and an unlikely gang made up of Justine (Brie Larson), Stevo (Sam...
After the success of 2014's Godzilla reboot, the Warner Bros monsters get their own franchise,...
It's the 1970s and Captain James Conrad and Lieutenant Colonel Packard are leading a group...
James Conrad is a British captain who leads an international envoy to the middle of...
One of the most extraordinary films of the year, this drama cleverly weaves in events...
A young woman and her 5-year-old son Jack live together in a confined, sound-proofed room...
Amy Schumer makes her big screen debut with a script that feels like a much-extended...
Amy enjoys her life in the big city with her comfortable apartment, wacky friends and...
With a strangely simplistic screenplay by William Monahan (The Departed), director Rupert Wyatt and his...
Jim Bennett is an English professor at a college and he's also always been one...
With this writing-directing debut, Joseph Gordon-Levitt delivers a remarkably assured comedy-drama while also giving himself...