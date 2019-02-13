Brie Larson pushed a 5000 pound jeep to show off her incredible strength.

The 29-year-old actress has shown off her incredible gym sessions in preparation for the titular role in upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe flick 'Captain Marvel', and the star has now taken her workout to new limits by moving an entire Jeep to test her strength.

Captioning the video on Instagram on Tuesday (12.10.19), Brie said: ''A training highlight - pushing @risemovement almost 5000lbs Jeep(with a full tank of gas and Alyssa behind the wheel for safety!)for 60 seconds. In Captain Marvel @nike Metcons! It's a strong vibe but I like it. (sic)''

The blonde beauty has previously admitted that she was never really ''sporty'' but after nine months of training for her role in the Marvel movie, she ''really bulked up''.

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she said: ''Being sporty is like a new thing. I was super not athletic. I was like a 'Can you open this water for me?' person, and then like, a year ago I just really bulked up.

''I trained for nine months, and then I was able to do crazy things. I could deadlift 225 pounds by the end of it ... The ongoing joke with him [her trainer Jason Walsh], because Captain Marvel can move planets, I was like, 'I just wanna be able to push your car.

''If I can just push your Jeep, then I'll feel like I was ready.' ''