Brie Larson doesn't know why it was ''so hard to comprehend'' that 'Captain Marvel' made $1 billion.

The 29-year-old actress stars as the titular superhero in the film, which is the first female-led stand-alone film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and although she is proud to have ''normalised the concept'' of a woman led action film making so much money at the box office she still feels ''people need a reminder'' that stories driven by women can be big successes.

Speaking at the Women in the World conference in New York City, she said: ''We put unnecessary pressure on ourselves, I understand film history. I know that the film industry started with a majority of women. It started with women filmmakers.

''This weird idea that women maybe can't open movies or are not important to storytelling or the female story is not high art, it's bogus. I don't want to for a second buy into it.

''I'm very grateful to have broken this glass ceiling of normalising the concept that women can also make a billion dollars. I don't know why that was so hard to comprehend in the first place.

''It's just like we're human, whatever. If people needed this to be another reminder this decade [that minority groups can open movies and make a billion dollars] then great, I'm here, I did it.''

The 'Room' actress - who stars in 'Avengers: Endgame - previously admitted that she hopes the film will spark a global conversation about the need for diversity and representation in Hollywood.

She said: ''I'm just doing what I can do, based upon my experience and my one body, which is why representation on screen is so important. With films like this, that do end up going international, because a lot of the time, with smaller movies, you don't know if they will or not, it means you get to have a really extensive conversation, and I'm so grateful that this film has so many pockets in it.''