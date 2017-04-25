Brie Larson credits her pals and fellow actresses Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone for ''saving her life''.
Brie Larson says Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone ''saved her life''.
The 'Room' star credits her close pals for keeping her going through the tough parts of their jobs, admitting she felt ''lonely and bad'' during the press tour for 'Room'.
Speaking to the May issue of Vanity Fair magazine, she said: ''I felt lonely and bad sometimes. I was embarrassed to keep talking about myself. Emma wrote this beautiful e-mail out of nowhere, and then one day Jen sent me a text message after she saw 'Room', and we started talking.
''That [group of friends] saved my life. I was able to talk with them about everything that was going on in my life, and it was with people who had been through it before and are also hilarious. That support and acceptance was everything. I was home-schooled, so I didn't have friends that had the same interests as me, and I found it to be absolutely incredible.''
Meanwhile, the 27-year-old actress previously admitted she thinks ''ambition'' has kept her back from realising her true potential.
She said: ''I've been acting pretty much my whole life, and I've always had ambition. I loved that word, like, 'No, I'm not gonna stay out late because I have ambition.' And in the past year, I've realised ambition is really something that made me not see the expanse of everything going on. It made me narrow in thought.
''So I'm less concerned about a trajectory and more interested in the meandering path of it. I like making films because I like expressing the human condition. And I want, right now, to make films that make people feel more connected to themselves and the people in their theatre and in the rest of the world. That's what film can bring.''
