Brie Larson was ''living off the food in the film-festival welcome gift bags'' a few years ago.

The Academy Award-winning actress wore second-hand school uniforms from local thrift stores during her childhood and money was similarly hard to come by for Brie when she was trying to establish herself in Hollywood.

Of her cost-effective approach to her school uniform, Brie shared: ''It was easy because they were all the same colour, and you spend less time making a decision, so you can spend that time on other aspects of your life.''

And even though she's now become one of the top-earning actresses in Hollywood, Brie still struggles with the spoils of her own fame.

She told Vanity Fair magazine that she feels ''really guilty'' for spending $2,000 to get her hot tub fixed ''because a hot tub's a luxury item to me''.

Meanwhile, Brie has been cast as Captain Marvel, a female superhero whose powers include ''enhanced strength, durability and the ability to shoot concussive energy bursts from her hands'', in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

And the 27-year-old star has claimed she feels inspired by her superhero character - even though she was initially reluctant to accept the role.

She explained: ''It took me a really long time. I had to sit with myself, think about my life and what I want out of it.

''Ultimately, I couldn't deny the fact that this movie is everything I care about, everything that's progressive and important and meaningful, and a symbol I wished I would've had growing up.''

Brie hopes the Marvel movie will serve as an inspiration to young women across the world.

She said: ''I really, really feel like it's worth it if it can bring understanding and confidence to young women - I'll do it.''