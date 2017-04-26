Award-winning actress Brie Larson has revealed she was ''living off the food in the film-festival welcome gift bags'' a few years ago.
Brie Larson was ''living off the food in the film-festival welcome gift bags'' a few years ago.
The Academy Award-winning actress wore second-hand school uniforms from local thrift stores during her childhood and money was similarly hard to come by for Brie when she was trying to establish herself in Hollywood.
Of her cost-effective approach to her school uniform, Brie shared: ''It was easy because they were all the same colour, and you spend less time making a decision, so you can spend that time on other aspects of your life.''
And even though she's now become one of the top-earning actresses in Hollywood, Brie still struggles with the spoils of her own fame.
She told Vanity Fair magazine that she feels ''really guilty'' for spending $2,000 to get her hot tub fixed ''because a hot tub's a luxury item to me''.
Meanwhile, Brie has been cast as Captain Marvel, a female superhero whose powers include ''enhanced strength, durability and the ability to shoot concussive energy bursts from her hands'', in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
And the 27-year-old star has claimed she feels inspired by her superhero character - even though she was initially reluctant to accept the role.
She explained: ''It took me a really long time. I had to sit with myself, think about my life and what I want out of it.
''Ultimately, I couldn't deny the fact that this movie is everything I care about, everything that's progressive and important and meaningful, and a symbol I wished I would've had growing up.''
Brie hopes the Marvel movie will serve as an inspiration to young women across the world.
She said: ''I really, really feel like it's worth it if it can bring understanding and confidence to young women - I'll do it.''
This Doctor won't be saying 'goodbye' in the same way as those who have left the series in recent years.
Basically a 90-minute shoot-out, there isn't a lot to this movie. British filmmaker Ben Wheatley...
It's 1978 Boston and an unlikely gang made up of Justine (Brie Larson), Stevo (Sam...
After the success of 2014's Godzilla reboot, the Warner Bros monsters get their own franchise,...
It's the 1970s and Captain James Conrad and Lieutenant Colonel Packard are leading a group...
James Conrad is a British captain who leads an international envoy to the middle of...
One of the most extraordinary films of the year, this drama cleverly weaves in events...
A young woman and her 5-year-old son Jack live together in a confined, sound-proofed room...
Amy Schumer makes her big screen debut with a script that feels like a much-extended...
Amy enjoys her life in the big city with her comfortable apartment, wacky friends and...
With a strangely simplistic screenplay by William Monahan (The Departed), director Rupert Wyatt and his...
Jim Bennett is an English professor at a college and he's also always been one...
With this writing-directing debut, Joseph Gordon-Levitt delivers a remarkably assured comedy-drama while also giving himself...
Documentary-style authenticity gives this understated drama a real kick as it explores the fallout of...
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Scarlett Johansson and Julianne Moore talk about their new comedy drama 'Don Jon'...