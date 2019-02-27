Brie Larson has revealed that she always wanted to pursue a career in acting from an early age and she has admitted that performing helped her with her ''super shyness'' .
Brie Larson knew she wanted to be an actress at the age of just six.
The 29-year-old actress always wanted to pursue a career in acting and admitted that performing helped her with her ''super shyness'' and taught her to ''hold a conversation and ''make eye contact''.
In an interview with the new issue of Stylist magazine - which she guest edited - she said: ''I was six when I told my mom I wanted to be an actor. I think it helped me with my super shyness as a kid. It taught me how to hold a conversation and make eye contact. ''
Although the 'Room' actress has always been sure of her chosen career path, she believes that if she wasn't in the film industry she would probably study arts or be a gardener.
She said: ''I love architecture and art. I would probably study those. Or I would be a gardener. ''
Brie is set to star as Carol Danvers in Marvel's upcoming 'Captain Marvel' which is the first stand-alone female film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the 'Avengers: Infinity War' star readily admits that it's very ''hard to be a superhero'' on screen because she had to do so much fitness and exercise work to prepare for the role.
She said: ''It's hard to be a superhero! It's a lot of work. Usually my job is just talking, but this role added a physical element so you have to push yourself to the limit.''
Brie added that there isn't anything specific she wants female viewers to take from the film, and thinks whatever viewer's think of the movie is ''awesome''.
She said: ''I think the world already puts too many unnecessary pressures on females on how they should think or feel, so I don't need to add that. Whatever female viewers take from it is awesome.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
There are quite a few terrific moments in this true story, based on the memoir...
Jeanette Walls is raised with the idea that city life is not something to be...
Basically a 90-minute shoot-out, there isn't a lot to this movie. British filmmaker Ben Wheatley...
It's 1978 Boston and an unlikely gang made up of Justine (Brie Larson), Stevo (Sam...
After the success of 2014's Godzilla reboot, the Warner Bros monsters get their own franchise,...
It's the 1970s and Captain James Conrad and Lieutenant Colonel Packard are leading a group...
James Conrad is a British captain who leads an international envoy to the middle of...
One of the most extraordinary films of the year, this drama cleverly weaves in events...
A young woman and her 5-year-old son Jack live together in a confined, sound-proofed room...
Amy Schumer makes her big screen debut with a script that feels like a much-extended...
Amy enjoys her life in the big city with her comfortable apartment, wacky friends and...
With a strangely simplistic screenplay by William Monahan (The Departed), director Rupert Wyatt and his...
Jim Bennett is an English professor at a college and he's also always been one...