Brie Larson has now signed a two-film deal with steaming giant Netflix to feature, and potentially direct, the upcoming comedy 'Lady Business'.
Brie Larson is set to star in Netflix's 'Lady Business'.
The 29-year-old actress - who will shortly make her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain Marvel - has signed a two-film deal with streaming giant Netflix to feature in, and potentially direct, the upcoming comedy.
'Lady Business' is based on the 2017 Fast Company article by John Paul Titlow about two young female entrepreneurs, Penelope Gazin and Kate Dwyer.
Brie is also set to make her directorial debut through Netflix with 'Unicorn Store', which features an all-star cast including herself, Joan Cusack, Bradley Whitford, Mamoudou Athie, Hamish Linklater, and Samuel L. Jackson.
The highly-anticipated film - which was written by Samantha McIntyre - tells the story of a woman who is forced to move back in with her parents and then receives a strange invitation to a store, which will then test her idea of what it really means to grow up.
In addition to her directing duties, Brie will also produce the project alongside David Berna, Ruben Fleischer, Paris Kasidokostas-Latsis and Terry Dougas.
Kasidokostas-Latsis and Douglas' Rhea Films, with their Hercules Film Fund, will provide the financing for the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Meanwhile, Brie will next be seen in 'Captain Marvel', the first female-led film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is slated for release in March.
