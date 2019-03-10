Academy Award-winning actress Brie Larson has revealed she hopes 'Captain Marvel' will spark a global conversation about diversity.
Brie Larson hopes 'Captain Marvel' will spark a global conversation about diversity.
The 29-year-old actress - who stars as the titular character in the new Marvel movie - wants the film to trigger discussions about diversity within the film business and beyond.
She shared: ''I'm just doing what I can do, based upon my experience and my one body, which is why representation on screen is so important.
''No one person can tell the entire story, we can only tell our piece of it.
''With films like this, that do end up going international, because a lot of the time, with smaller movies, you don't know if they will or not, it means you get to have a really extensive conversation, and I'm so grateful that this film has so many pockets in it.''
Brie stressed that the new superhero movie can be enjoyed without even considering the issue of diversity.
However, the Hollywood star is hopeful that it'll encourage the movie-watching public to become more empathetic.
She told Collider: ''If you want to just enjoy it, you totally can, but there a lot of aspects to it that I think are worth talking with your friends and family about.
''When you have a multi-cultural, global conversation like that, it allows all of us, through the veil of metaphor of a film, to be able to reveal some deeper truths and maybe empathise, in a new way.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
There are quite a few terrific moments in this true story, based on the memoir...
Jeanette Walls is raised with the idea that city life is not something to be...
Basically a 90-minute shoot-out, there isn't a lot to this movie. British filmmaker Ben Wheatley...
It's 1978 Boston and an unlikely gang made up of Justine (Brie Larson), Stevo (Sam...
After the success of 2014's Godzilla reboot, the Warner Bros monsters get their own franchise,...
It's the 1970s and Captain James Conrad and Lieutenant Colonel Packard are leading a group...
James Conrad is a British captain who leads an international envoy to the middle of...
One of the most extraordinary films of the year, this drama cleverly weaves in events...
A young woman and her 5-year-old son Jack live together in a confined, sound-proofed room...
Amy Schumer makes her big screen debut with a script that feels like a much-extended...
Amy enjoys her life in the big city with her comfortable apartment, wacky friends and...
With a strangely simplistic screenplay by William Monahan (The Departed), director Rupert Wyatt and his...
Jim Bennett is an English professor at a college and he's also always been one...