Brie Larson wants to open her own school.

The 'Captain Marvel' actress has been a vocal supporter of the Time's Up movement and, after becoming one of the first actors to have an inclusion rider inserted into her contracts - to maintain diversity in cast and crew - she wants to further her vision for equality in the movie industry by creating more opportunities through training.

She told America's InStyle magazine: ''Inclusion has to be a choice; it's not happening naturally. You really have to fight for it.

''My next goal is to start a school to train people in various jobs.

''There are so many great jobs. You like the weird alien blasters? You could be the one who makes them.

''We need young people to carry on this tradition in moviemaking, and it would be so great if we had more diversity coming in through that.''

Brie believes that if a studio can buy into her idea, she can help build a more representative movie-making experience.

She added: ''I don't want to be successful surrounded by a bunch of people who look like me. That doesn't feel like success at all.''

The Oscar-winning star's upcoming movie, 'Just Mercy', had her and co-star Michael B. Jordan's inclusion riders implemented and it led to a very different set.

She admitted: ''I had been acting for 20 years ... and it was the first time I had [a majority] of people of colour on my team.''

Despite her success, the 'Room' actress admitted she isn't always confident.

She said: ''I don't think you overcome self-doubt. I think it's something you listen to.''

And Brie is constantly striving to find ''balance'' in her life.

She said: ''Balance is sort of a ridiculous concept. It's not like you find balance and you're done. You're always trying to find it.''