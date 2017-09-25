Brie Larson has admitted ''didn't feel pretty enough'' to take on lead roles when she started acting.
The 27-year-old actress - who was cast as Marvel comics superhero Captain Marvel and her alter ego Carol Danvers last year - has admitted she used to think she'd be a ''supporting character'' for her entire career, and ''struggled'' with the idea of being the star.
She said: ''I just didn't feel confident in myself, I didn't feel pretty enough. I thought I'd be a supporting character my whole life and I was struggling with the idea of being the star.''
And the 'Kong: Skull Island' star says she's now learning to ''value'' herself, after having previously been the victim of sexism on sets where she hasn't felt ''safe''.
She added: ''I've been on sets where I didn't feel safe, I've felt objectified. But as I'm getting older I'm realising that I can value myself, I'm allowed to.''
Brie's fear of main roles almost saw her give up the chance to play Captain Marvel - who she will make her debut as in 2018's 'Avengers: Infinity War' - too, as she knows the role will make her ''lose some of the things [she] loves most about life'', such as her privacy.
Speaking to Net-a-Porter's The Edit magazine, she said: ''I spent months thinking about whether or not I was going to do the film and I realised that it was a chance to tell a story on the largest scale possible. I know it is going to make me lose some of the things I love most about my life, but I think it's worth it.''
