Brie Larson didn't feel any pressure playing Carol Danvers in 'Captain Marvel'.

The 29-year-old actress is portraying the titular superhero in the first female-led stand-alone film Marvel Cinematic Universe movie but she insists she didn't feel any responsibility whilst shooting the movie to guarantee it be a box office success and she just wanted to do the ''best job she could'' on set.

In an interview with The I Paper, she said: ''I don't know if I'm crazy, because so many people have been like, 'You must feel pressure, you must feel responsibility?' And I'm like, 'I don't, is that bad?'

''I just don't think that it's helpful to me or helpful to this story or helpful to the work to feel that way. For me it's just like I really love this character, I love Carol, and I think there is a lot of value in it.

''I just wanted to focus on the best job I could do, and I know especially with a movie this big it seems like it's like this public thing - but when you're on set it's super private so that is how it felt, it felt like we were making a small movie.''

The 'Room' star undertook nine months of intense physical training to prepare for the role, at the end of which she could deadlift 225 pounds, and she admits before the regime started she never believed she could train so hard for so long.

She said: ''My goal was just to train really hard for nine months and see what happened, and I didn't even think it was possible for me.

''And the reason why I did it was basically for this, for these moments, for these conversations, when we are discussing what it feels like or what it looks like to be a female, a self-identified female, and be strong.''

Larson stars in the film with Djimon Hounsou, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn and Samuel L. Jackson.