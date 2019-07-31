Brie Larson is dating a mystery man.

The 'Captain Marvel' star was seen putting on a very public display of affection with the unknown man as she kissed him by the car as they finished doing some grocery shopping at Erewhon, Calabasas.

In pictures obtained by the Mail Online, Brie can be seen wrapping her arms around the man as she kisses him square on the mouth.

Brie's new romance comes just months after she ended her engagement to fiance Alex Greenwald, who she had got engaged to in May 2016 following several years of dating.

A source said at the start of the year: ''They have taken a step back from their engagement for the time being but they remain close.''

But fans are unlikely to hear about this new man any time soon as Brie recently described herself as a ''diligent secret-keeper'', thanks to her work on 'Avengers: Endgame', in which she had to mentally ''delete'' the plot line of the movie to avoid spoiling it for the fans.

She said: ''I just never wanted to feel like I was going to slip up or that I was going to say the wrong thing. I was like, 'I can't live with myself being the one that spoils something.'

''So I really just deleted it. I tried my best to journal it if I want to recall it and go, 'Oh yeah, that was a crazy time.' And I'm excited when the movie comes out to finally be able to talk about it and go, 'Yes, this was crazy.' But my family doesn't know. I haven't talked to anybody about anything because I'm just a very diligent secret-keeper.''