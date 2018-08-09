Brie Larson has been cast alongside Michael B. Jordan in 'Just Mercy'.

The 28-year-old actress has signed up to star in the Destin Cretton-directed project, which is based on the best-selling memoir by Bryan Stevenson, who is the founder of the Equal Justice Initiative.

The initiative fights on behalf of the wrongly condemned and death-row prisoners who are in the US justice system.

The upcoming film will tell the story of Stevenson's first case, which focused on Walter McMillian, who was sentenced to death for a crime he didn't commit, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As well as starring in the movie - which is set to begin shooting in Atlanta next month - Michael will also serve as a producer alongside Gil Netter and Asher Goldstein.

More immediately, Brie is set to star in the eagerly awaited 'Captain Marvel' movie, which is set for release in 2019.

The actress spent nine months training for the fantasy movie - in which she portrays superhero Carol Danvers - and Brie can now lift 215lbs after training for the role.

She previously said: ''I will say that I learned that I'm much stronger than I realise in playing her.

''My highest right now is 215lbs in deadlifts. 400lb hip thrusts. Being able to lift weight like that really changed my perspective and understanding of myself.''

Development of the movie began back in 2013 and, although production only started earlier this year, Larson admitted she still can't believe she's playing the lead.

She said: ''A lot of my life recently has felt like it's happening to somebody else. I think part of it is a defence mechanism.

''It feels better to kind of continue to have my own understanding of myself, rather than one that was put on me by the outside world. Going through a movie that requires so much and takes this long, I'm realising I'm way stronger than I knew.''