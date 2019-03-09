Brie Larson was reduced to tears by her punishing training regime for 'Captain Marvel'.

The Academy Award-winning actress - who stars as the titular character in the new Marvel movie - has admitted she ''sobbed in the gym'' because of the physical demands of the role.

She shared: ''When you've been training for that many hours, every day for nine months, I sobbed in the gym, many times. My trainer would be like, 'Oh, she's crying again.'

''It's very emotional, when you're stirring up something very vulnerable and raw inside of you.

''You also learned that it's just for you. There was nothing for me to prove. I wasn't proving it to other people at the gym. I certainly wasn't proving it to my trainer because he was never going to be fully impressed. It's his job to not be impressed.

''So, it was for myself. And the main reason for doing it was so that, in moments like this when we're talking about Carol's strength and what I learned from her, it's that I'm stronger than I realised.''

Brie also believes the movie challenges some deep-rooted ''gender norms''.

She told Collider: ''I can say that I'm really strong. I was able to dead-lift 225 pounds, hip-thrust 400 pounds, and push my trainer's 5,000-pound Jeep up a hill for 60 seconds.

''When it comes to gender norms, or what the human body is capable of, or what a female body is capable of, it's capable of a lot.''