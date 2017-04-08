Brie Larson has praised Captain Marvel as a ''believer in truth and justice''.

The 27-year-old actress is set to take on the role of Carol Danvers and her crime fighting alter-ego in the eponymously titled 2019 Marvel movie, and has said her character has a lot of sides to her, including a need to ''make the world a better place'', and a sense of humour.

Asked during an interview with SciFiNow what her version of Captain Marvel would be like, Brie said: ''She's a believer in truth and justice and she is a bridge between two worlds, Earth and space. She's fighting between the flaws that are within her and all this good she wants to try and spread and make the world a better place. She can also fly and shoot things out of her hands. And she's really funny!''

The news comes after the Oscar-winning actress previously said character acts as the missing link between Earth and what's happening in the wider Marvel Comics universe.

When asked how the superhero fits in to the stories already established by the likes of 'Iron Man', 'Captain America', and 'Guardians of the Galaxy', Brie said: ''Well, quite simply, she's kind of like the bridge between these two worlds. She's the bridge between what's happening up in space and what's happening down on Earth.''

Meanwhile, Marvel studio head Kevin Feige previously admitted Brie had to overcome some tough obstacles before she was offered the role.

He said: ''Listen, we set the bar very high with the first casting decision we ever made with Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark. Since then, every single choice we've made, we have asked, 'Could it meet that bar?' Because that is what people expect of us, and that is what ... it's a very high bar.''

''Carol Danvers needs to be as rich and textured and real as the best of our characters. Maybe even more so. And we got very lucky that Brie - who has all of those attributes, and an Academy Award now - was still very interested in signing up and joining us to bring this character to life.''