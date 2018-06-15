Brie Larson can lift 215lbs after training for her new film 'Captain Marvel'.

The 28-year-old actress spent nine months training extensively for the fantasy/action movie - in which she portrays superhero Carol Danvers - and was shocked by how heavy the weights were she was incorporating into her regime once she'd wrapped.

Speaking to Variety, she said: ''I will say that I learned that I'm much stronger than I realise in playing her.

''My highest right now is 215lbs in deadlifts. 400lb hip thrusts. Being able to lift weight like that really changed my perspective and understanding of myself.''

Development of the movie began back in 2013 and, although production only started earlier this year, Larson has admitted she still can't believe she's playing the lead.

She said: ''A lot of my life recently has felt like it's happening to somebody else. I think part of it is a defence mechanism.

''It feels better to kind of continue to have my own understanding of myself, rather than one that was put on me by the outside world. Going through a movie that requires so much and takes this long, I'm realising I'm way stronger than I knew.''

However, although she's playing a role that a lot of young girls look up to, Larson doesn't feel any pressure because she never makes anything with ''expectation.''

She said: ''I never make stuff with an expectation. I've learned a lot about myself and I feel super inspired by her. It's only my hope that it'll be that for others. All of this, boils down to more women with keys to power. I want to be able to share it with others and make sure that as we move forward, there is inclusivity at the top.''

'Captain Marvel' is set for release in March 2019.