Brie Larson ''really bulked up'' after her 'Captain Marvel' training and she was able to ''deadlift'' an impressive 225 pounds.
The 29-year-old actress admits she was never really ''sporty'' but after nine months of training for her role in the Marvel movie, she ''really bulked up''.
Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she said: ''Being sporty is like a new thing. I was super not athletic. I was like a 'Can you open this water for me?' person, and then like, a year ago I just really bulked up. I trained for nine months, and then I was able to do crazy things. I could deadlift 225 pounds by the end of it ... The ongoing joke with him [her trainer Jason Walsh], because Captain Marvel can move planets, I was like, 'I just wanna be able to push your car. If I can just push your Jeep, then I'll feel like I was ready.'''
Brie previously admitted she made huge ''sacrifices'' for her role as the superhero.
Her co-star Samuel L. Jackson said: ''I was, like, 'She's insane! What are you doing? Are you pushing a car up a hill? What the hell? What's going on?' She sacrificed.''
Brie had previously revealed she did three months of stunt training for two hours every day after nine full months of gruelling training.
She explained: ''I did nine months of just training, training, and three months of stunt training with the stunt team where we spent two hours every day, five days a week. It wasn't until we started shooting and I started doing all my own wirework, stunts and flips and stuff that people were like, 'You know, nobody... now we'll tell you; nobody actually does this.' I was like, 'Huh.' But I love it. It definitely makes things more complicated in certain ways because I can be taking a lot more naps than I am.''
