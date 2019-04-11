Brie Larson has called for females to negotiate equal pay for the sake of ''the next woman''.

The 'Captain Marvel' actress thinks it is important, for women in particular, to talk openly about money and believes it's vital to strike the best possible deal, not just for herself but to set a precedent for the future.

Speaking at Tina Brown's Women of the World conference in New York, she said: ''I want to talk about it, especially in a place like this.

''It's a trap that they make women feel icky about money [in all aspects of life].

''The reason why I was able to get the payment that I got from the movie [Captain Marvel], a lot of it had to do with the women who came before me...Don't do it for you. Do it for the next woman.''

The 29-year-old star is ''grateful'' to have broken the ''glass ceiling'' when 'Captain Marvel' smashed the $1 billion global box office barrier, which is rare for a female-led film but thinks it is ''bogus'' that there's a preconception that women don't generate as much as men.

She said: ''I'm grateful to have broken this glass ceiling. I don't know why it was so hard for people to believe it could happen

''I understand film history. ... This weird idea that women maybe can't open movies is bogus.''

Brie decided to direct 'Unicorn Store' for Netflix in order to take advantage of her current acting success, including an Oscar win.

She said: ''We have to break these boundaries. Whatever that currency is, I'm spending it. I'm not going to save it in an account. We need the change now.''

And though she's never directed before, the 'Room' star was ready for the challenge.

She said: ''I'm not afraid of falling on my face because I've done this my whole life. It's like, 'That's done. Next.' ''