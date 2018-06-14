Brie Larson wants to see more minority film critics.

The 28-year-old actress - who is set to play the lead role in the eagerly awaited Captain Marvel movie in 2019 - is frustrated by the lack of representation for minority populations, and she's stressed the importance of the issue by explaining that ''reviews change lives''.

She said: ''Am I saying I hate white dudes? No, I'm not.''

Instead, Brie insisted there needs to be more diverse voices reviewing movies, rather than virtually the same set of eyes being allowed to review each and every film.

The Hollywood star explained: ''I don't want to hear what a white man has to say about 'A Wrinkle in Time'. I want to hear what a woman of colour, a biracial woman has to say about the film. I want to hear what teenagers think about the film.''

Brie feels that people who can most relate to a certain type of movie should be given the opportunity to review it.

She shared: ''If you make a movie that is a love letter to women of colour, there is a chance that a woman of colour does not have access to review and critique your film.

''Do not say the talent is not there, because it is.''

Meanwhile, producer Nate Moore recently revealed that the 'Captain Marvel' film won't be like the typical origin story.

He explained: ''I think there is a structure to origin films that audiences sometimes can get ahead of very quickly. So, if we do origin films, internally, we talk about how we can subvert that structure.

''For instance, 'Captain Marvel' is an origin movie in that you haven't seen her before, but we think we've stumbled upon a structure there that isn't the traditional structure of what origin movies typically are, which is you meet the character, they have a problem, they get powers at the end of the first act, and the end of the second act they learn about the powers. The third act they probably fight a villain who has a function of the same powers.''