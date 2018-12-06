Hollywood star Brie Larson has confessed she finds the attention she's currently receiving to be ''scary''.
Brie Larson thinks the attention she's currently receiving is ''scary''.
The 29-year-old year-old actress was already an Academy Award-winning performer prior to being cast as Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Brie has admitted that joining Marvel has transformed her life.
She told Refinery29: ''It definitely is scary to think of people paying attention to me.
''I'm not gonna act super-strong when I've been kind of freaking out seeing how quickly my numbers on Instagram have been going up since 'Avengers: Infinity War' came out ... I've been sort of like, 'Oh God, I did not think about that. Um, like why are people paying attention to me?'
''I really just feel the same. I do feel like just a person. And so it's a weird feeling when people on the outside view you differently.''
'Captain Marvel' is set for release in March 2019, and producer Nate Moore recently gave fans an insight into what they should expect from the film, saying it won't be like the typical origin story.
He explained: ''I think there is a structure to origin films that audiences sometimes can get ahead of very quickly. So, if we do origin films, internally, we talk about how we can subvert that structure.
''For instance, 'Captain Marvel' is an origin movie in that you haven't seen her before. But we think we've stumbled upon a structure there that isn't the traditional structure of what origin movies typically are, which is you meet the character, they have a problem, they get powers at the end of the first act, and the end of the second act they learn about the powers. The third act they probably fight a villain who has a function of the same powers.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
There are quite a few terrific moments in this true story, based on the memoir...
Jeanette Walls is raised with the idea that city life is not something to be...
Basically a 90-minute shoot-out, there isn't a lot to this movie. British filmmaker Ben Wheatley...
It's 1978 Boston and an unlikely gang made up of Justine (Brie Larson), Stevo (Sam...
After the success of 2014's Godzilla reboot, the Warner Bros monsters get their own franchise,...
It's the 1970s and Captain James Conrad and Lieutenant Colonel Packard are leading a group...
James Conrad is a British captain who leads an international envoy to the middle of...
One of the most extraordinary films of the year, this drama cleverly weaves in events...
A young woman and her 5-year-old son Jack live together in a confined, sound-proofed room...
Amy Schumer makes her big screen debut with a script that feels like a much-extended...
Amy enjoys her life in the big city with her comfortable apartment, wacky friends and...
With a strangely simplistic screenplay by William Monahan (The Departed), director Rupert Wyatt and his...
Jim Bennett is an English professor at a college and he's also always been one...