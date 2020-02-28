Nikki and Brie Bella are to release a new memoir.

The 'Bella Twins' stars have confirmed they will be unveiling a brand new book titled 'Incomparable', which will document their ''rough times''.

Brie said: ''We decided to be survivors and the heroes of our own stories.''

Whilst Nikki added of the new memoir: ''We wanted to show girls and women everywhere that they can do anything.''

It has been revealed that their new book will document their lives, ''which began with loss, abuse, and plenty of rough times - leading to all their accomplishments: bringing young girls and women to WWE, transitioning from Divas to Superstars, starring in Total Divas and Total Bellas, and founding Birdiebee clothing and Belle Radici and Bonita Bonita Wines''.

It has been a great year for the sibling duo as they are both expecting children within two weeks of each other and it was revealed they will soon be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Admitting they thought they were in troule then they received a call from Vince McMahon, Brie said: ''It was actually pretty cool, because Nicole and I were in the car together, and all of a sudden Vince McMahon is calling. So he calls my phone, and I think my phone was on silent, and then he called Nicole's phone, and then all of a sudden I look down and I was like, 'Oh I have a missed call from Vince.' And then Nicole looked at her phone, and she was like, 'I have a missed call from Vince.'

''We were like, 'Oh my gosh did we do something?'. Always the first thing my sister and I think about is, 'Did we say something in the media?'. We always feel like we're in trouble, it's crazy.''