Nikki and Brie Bella will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The 36-year-old twins - who are both pregnant and due less than two weeks apart - are set to be inducted into the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame as part of its 2020 class.

The WWE posted a statement on its website, which read: ''Nikki and Brie Bella, two of the most iconic female Superstars in WWE history, are the latest inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020. They will take their place in the hallowed hall on Thursday, April 2, in Tampa, Fla., during WrestleMania 36 Week.

''The Bella Twins join Batista and nWo members Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman and Kevin Nash in the 2020 class so far.

''Throughout their time in WWE, The Bella Twins were part of many classic rivalries, facing off with the likes of Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Stephanie McMahon and even each other. They also helped introduce a new generation of fans to WWE with their hit reality shows 'Total Divas' and 'Total Bellas', as well as their YouTube channel, which boasts more than 2.6 million subscribers.''

Meanwhile, Brie recently revealed she didn't speak to her twin sister for a week after finding out she was pregnant.

Brie found out her twin sister was expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev just two days after discovering she herself was pregnant with her and husband Daniel Bryan's second tot.

And the pair revealed Brie didn't speak to Nikki for almost a week after discovering the news, because she was concerned things were moving too ''fast'' for the newly engaged couple.

Brie said: ''[I thought] 'Oh my gosh, this is a nightmare'.

''I had to digest. Her and Artem had just gotten engaged. She was shocked by the engagement. She was shocked he proposed. I just think everything did feel fast for her. I'm her twin - she talks to me about a lot. So when you have a conversation like that with your sister having some wine, you get deep. The next day when she comes and tells you she's pregnant, I almost thought it was a joke.''

The 'Total Bellas' star - who already has two-year-old Birdie with Daniel - went on to say she began to worry about their prior conversation, as well as thinking about how people might take the news of the twins being pregnant at the same time.

She said: ''Then I think really quickly, I was like, 'Wait a second, [what about] what we talked about yesterday?' Then, wait, twins being pregnant at the same time? People are going to think that's a joke. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan pregnancy. It was just too much and to think I was also pregnant and my hormones are going crazy. I think that's why that came out.''