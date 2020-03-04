Nikki and Brie Bella are ''terrified'' of the coronavirus during their pregnancies.

The retired WWE superstars are both pregnant at the same time, and while the twins are excited to welcome their new bundle of joys into the world, they're also nervous about the virus, which attacks the respiratory system.

Appearing on 'The Talk' on Tuesday (03.03.20), Nikki - who's expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev - said: ''I mean, I know for Brie and I, we both, we're terrified.

''Because even early on in my pregnancy, I got Influenza B, and I never have gotten the flu. It was terrifying and it was terrible.''

Nikki, 36, also told her sister - who already has two-year-old daughter Birdie with her husband Daniel Bryan - she'd rather suffer another neck injury rather than get the flue, and she encouraged anyone feeling any symptoms to ''stay at home''.

She added: ''I remember telling Brie that I would rather break my neck again than ever get the flu. And now that this is happening, I just know, just even being pregnant our systems are lower.

''We can catch things a lot easier. And I just encourage people, if you are sick, stay at home.''

Overall, it has been a great year for the sibling duo as they are both expecting children within two weeks of each other and it was revealed they will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next month.

The 'Total Bellas' stars - whose due dates are just weeks apart - revealed their pregnancy news at the same time last month, and admitted it came as a ''shock'' to both of them.

Brie said: ''Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time? People are going to think that's a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan pregnancy!''

And Nikki added: ''[It was] a total surprise. It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm pregnant.' I'm not ready for it.''