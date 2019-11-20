Brie Bella would ''do anything'' to return to WWE.

Along with her twin sister Nikki, the wrestler-turned-reality star called time on her ring career in March but since then she has already debated making a comeback, especially with the company crowning the inaugural Women's Tag Team champions a month earlier.

Appearing on 'Total Divas' this week, Brie told her sibling: ''I feel like, our whole career, you and I always wanted the tag titles.''

Nikki responded: ''I would love to be, at least once in my life, a tag team champion with you.''

Although the pair both wanted the opportunity, at the time of filming they'd recently announced their retirement, and Brie revealed she and her husband Daniel Bryan - whose real name is Bryan Danielson - were wanting to have another baby after welcoming Birdie into the world two years ago.

She said: ''I also have to think about Bryan, because I have been trying for a baby. My husband is super excited.

''So, if he says no because of trying for baby number two, I'm gonna respect that.''

She later added: ''Nikki and I always talk about, 'Oh! It'd be fun to make a comeback'.

''But, I kind of get anxiety when I think about if a comeback was really real for me. Like, how would I balance it all?''

Nikki thought there would be a story to tell, and the 'Dancing With The Stars' alumni actually reached out to WWE and discussed plans for the Bella Twins to face the winners of the tag title match at 'WrestleMania 35'.

Australian duo The IIconics - Peyton Royce and Billie Kay - won the championships from Bayley and Sasha Banks at the show in April, with behind the scenes suggestions of a storyline to boost the new titles.

Nikki said: ''They just really want us to help make the tag team championships mean something...

''Retirement in the WWE means you have a great story when you come out of it.''