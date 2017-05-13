Brie Bella has thanked fans for their support following the birth of her daughter.

The 'Total Divas' star welcomed her daughter Birdie - whom she has with her husband Bryan Danielson - into the world close last week and she and Bryan made a video to thank their followers for their messages.

She said: ''We finally wanted to say thank you for all your support, your prayers and all your cute, little messages about Birdie finally coming in. It was a very crazy process and a very long labor, and I'm so lucky I had Bryan by my side the whole time and my sister [Nikki Bella], who's filming this right now, by my side the whole time, which was amazing. But at the end of something so hard and long, the most precious gift in the world came to us, so we couldn't be happier.

''So, thank you for all your love and support. And Miss Birdie here, she will one day here soon say hi to all of you, but she's sleeping right now, so we don't want to wake her.''

Retired WWE wrestler turned SmackDown Live general manager Bryan also had words of praise for his wife after delivering their little girl.

He said: ''This woman is a warrior. What she went through, never in my life could I do that. I'm just so thankful for all of you sending your well wishes and your support to us. It's meant a lot and thank you very much.''

Announcing the birth of Birdie previously, Brie revealed she had never felt better in her entire life.

She said: ''There is no better feeling in the world than meeting your daughter. I can't even express the overwhelming joy and love that Bryan and I are feeling. Now we know what parents mean about the love you feel when you first meet your child. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers on the safety of Birdie coming into this world.''