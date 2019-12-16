Brie Bella is struggling to get pregnant for a second time.

The 36-year-old retired professional wrestler has two-year-old daughter Birdie with her husband and fellow WWE star Daniel Bryan - whose real name is Bryan Danielson - but has said that although the couple would love to expand their brood once more, she's been unable to get pregnant for ''eight months'', and thinks the universe is trying to tell her she isn't ready to be a mother of two.

Speaking to Health magazine, she said: ''We were trying for eight months, and I couldn't get pregnant. I was stressed, and it wasn't happening. There were a couple times that I was so late and was sure I was pregnant. Then I would get my period and bleed really badly. I think the universe was telling me something - like, it's not a great time to have another baby.

''To be honest, I'd get these sweats thinking about how to travel with two. I hear going from one to two changes things big-time. Bryan travels all the time. We were talking about it, and think it would be amazing to see Birdie as a big sister. I just have to think about my career - and does it fit in now, or do I need to wait until my husband is home more?''

Meanwhile, Brie previously said she felt depressed and ''lost [her] identity'' after giving birth.

The 'Total Bellas' star explained: ''I was a professional wrestler before Birdie.

''We had a really big career. The hardest thing for me was kind of when Birdie was born was kind of being like, 'Okay, I'm a mom now,' but I didn't want to lose the old Brie, and I really did lose my identity ... I really had a hard time with my identity.''