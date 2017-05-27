Brie Bella insists she has ''zero shame'' showing off her post-baby body after welcoming daughter Birdie into the world earlier this month.
The 'Total Divas' star is happy to share her fitness progress with her fans on her Instagram and YouTube accounts and is now excited to ''start a little cardio'' after welcoming daughter Birdie into the world earlier this month.
Captioning the photo showing off her post-baby body, she wrote: ''7 days since I've given birth and I have zero shame in my postpartum belly!!
''Graced with some stretch marks and 20 more pounds to lose I'm finally able to start a little cardio. Join me on my journey to getting back my pre pregnancy body. It's gonna be a long road but I'm ready!!! (sic)''
Meanwhile, Brie - who has Birdie with husband Bryan Danielson - had to undergo a caesarean section after a 22 hour labour.
Her sister Nikki revealed: ''She tried to go natural, and it was like eight or 10 hours into it had to get an epidural and then in the end had to get a C-section. Her abs were too tight! Go figure. Leave it to the WWE Superstar, abs too tight!
''She's feeling good. She's healing and she's feeling great every day. I mean, it's definitely a struggle for women in the beginning, and it should be. I saw what they put their bodies through, and oh my gosh! I give all the moms in the world so much credit. That is not easy, labour. I think it takes minimum a week to heal from that.''
And Nikki - who is engaged to John Cena - recently admitted watching her sister give birth has put her off having children of her own.
She shared: ''Being with Brie in labour for 22 hours, I was like, 'Yeah, I'm fine not doing this, I think I'm okay.' I saw a lot, and I can't unsee that.''
