Brie Bella has ''zero shame'' showing off her post-baby body.

The 'Total Divas' star is happy to share her fitness progress with her fans on her Instagram and YouTube accounts and is now excited to ''start a little cardio'' after welcoming daughter Birdie into the world earlier this month.

Captioning the photo showing off her post-baby body, she wrote: ''7 days since I've given birth and I have zero shame in my postpartum belly!!

''Graced with some stretch marks and 20 more pounds to lose I'm finally able to start a little cardio. Join me on my journey to getting back my pre pregnancy body. It's gonna be a long road but I'm ready!!! (sic)''

Meanwhile, Brie - who has Birdie with husband Bryan Danielson - had to undergo a caesarean section after a 22 hour labour.

Her sister Nikki revealed: ''She tried to go natural, and it was like eight or 10 hours into it had to get an epidural and then in the end had to get a C-section. Her abs were too tight! Go figure. Leave it to the WWE Superstar, abs too tight!

''She's feeling good. She's healing and she's feeling great every day. I mean, it's definitely a struggle for women in the beginning, and it should be. I saw what they put their bodies through, and oh my gosh! I give all the moms in the world so much credit. That is not easy, labour. I think it takes minimum a week to heal from that.''

And Nikki - who is engaged to John Cena - recently admitted watching her sister give birth has put her off having children of her own.

She shared: ''Being with Brie in labour for 22 hours, I was like, 'Yeah, I'm fine not doing this, I think I'm okay.' I saw a lot, and I can't unsee that.''