Brie Bella's boobs are getting in the way of her training.

The 33-year-old professional wrestler and her husband Daniel Bryan welcomed daughter Birdie in May and Brie admitted that landing on her breasts during training has been quite painful.

She told E! News: ''I actually just got back in the ring last week. We went in and trained. I feel like I'm a little far back, but I was able to do some of my missile drop kicks, which felt good. It felt so good to be back in the ring. I can't wait to make a comeback.

''It was weird to land on these boobs, because I was never used to that.''

However, 'Total Bellas' star Brie isn't quite ready to make her professional return just yet.

She said: ''I need more time. I'm hoping 2018 at some point.''

Meanwhile, Brie recently revealed she ''milked herself like a cow'' in order to feed her daughter when she left her breast pump at home whilst staying at her cousin's house.

She said: ''In the middle of the night as you all know, I do a little pumping. Well, guess who forgot their pumping heads? So guess what I did? I sat there, and I was in a lot of pain ... I was in a lot of pain and I was like, 'Well, pumps had to just like come into existence not long ago, what did people do back in the day, right Bird?' I was really thinking about this. I was thinking, 'How do they pump cows?'

''So last night in the bathroom, I went in there and I opened up the baggy part and I milked myself like a cow. And guess what? I got six ounces! I'm very proud of this.''

And the wrestler is beyond proud of her self-milking achievements, and has even urged her fans to try ditching the breast pumps too.

Brie added: ''I did it all by hand, I hand pumped. I'm really proud of myself. So, if you're ever stranded and you don't have your pump, what do we do Bird? Hand pump! Don't be afraid of the hand pump.''