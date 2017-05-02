Brie Bella is past her due date.

The 33-year-old retired professional wrestler is expecting her first child with her husband Daniel Bryan - whose real name is Bryan Danielson - and has shared a video explaining she is now past her predicted due date and says her child, a baby girl named Birdie, is too ''comfy and cosy'' to be welcomed into the world just yet.

Speaking in a video posted to her YouTube channel, Brie said: ''So today is Birdie's due date, and as you can tell she's still in here.

''She is very cosy and comfy and obviously does not want to come out here to the great world. So Bryan and I are going to start thinking of more things to naturally induce labour.

''Today I'm super tired. I literally went and I got a pedicure and a manicure, which I didn't enjoy because of how tired I was.''

And the 'Total Divas' star went on to say she has spoken to her doctor, who believes little Birdie will be born by the end of the week.

She added: ''What do we all think the date will be? My doctor thinks she'll be here by the end of the week. But what do you all think? Think she's coming tonight? Tomorrow? Or the next two weeks? I'd love to hear what you guys think.''

Meanwhile, Brie - who is the twin sister of fellow wrestler and reality star Nikki Bella - previously said she intends to film the birth of her daughter for her fans to see, and said that whilst she was sceptical of the idea at first, she's since warmed up to the notion.

She said: ''It's insane because at first I was like ... I don't know you hear women want to beat up everyone in the hospital room as it is, I can't imagine having the cameras in there.

''I feel like it would be really neat, all of my audience and all my fanbase and the Bella Army has seen me get engaged on TV, they've seen me get married on TV.

''And I thought what the heck, why not see me give birth on TV.''