Brie Bella is retiring from wrestling.

The 35-year-old grappler made the decision to bow out from in-ring competition following her bout against Ronda Rousey at WWE's first-ever all-women's pay-per-view event 'Evolution' in October and has just broken the news to her twin sister Nikki Bella that not only was she quitting the sport to focus on her 22-month-old daughter Birdie, but she and husband Daniel Bryan are moving back to Phoenix, Arizona.

In scenes aired on their reality show 'Total Bellas' on Sunday (10.03.19), Brie told her sister: ''So I decided after Evolution, I'm gonna be fully retired. Fully done and that Bryan and I are looking for a house in Phoenix because we're moving back... Birdie is truly number one.''

The former WWE Divas champion's announcement came as a shock to her twin sister, as she felt it was a subject they would have discussed together.

She said in a confessional: ''I'm a bit shocked right now hearing Brie say that she's going to retire and move to Phoenix.

''Like talk about dropping two huge bombs. I guess retirement, I always thought that'd be something Brie and I would talk about together. I just did not expect this big change after such an incredible comeback.''

Despite Nikki's shock, Brie is confident she's making the right decision.''

She said: I love WWE, but the one thing I learned is that I can't do everything. I just can't.

''I know deep down inside that I'm making the right decision, that the boots have to be hung, that I need to go back to Phoenix and just really put more concentration on the things that are in my future instead of what was in my past.''