Brie Bella will return to wrestling before having any more kids.

The 'Total Divas' star gave birth to daughter Birdie in May and while she and her former WWE wrestler husband Daniel Bryan would love to extend their brood, she wants to get back inside the ring first.

When asked if she wants more children, she replied: ''Definitely, but I have to make a comeback to wrestling before. I miss that ring.''

The 33-year-old beauty also confirmed she would be reuniting with her sister Nikki Bella, 33, to reform their double act, The Bella Twins.

She added to E!: ''I need my little tag team partner Nikki.

''But I told Bryan, I was just like, listen I want a second one ... because he's like, 'Let's do it when Birdie's nine months!'

''I was like, 'Woah, you're not the one who gets pregnant and goes through the labour. So no.'

''But I'm like I really wanna make a comeback back to wrestling and especially with Nikki.

''I feel like The Bella Twins need to be back in the ring together again. So I said after that we'll start back in making about baby.''

Brie recently admitted she felt grateful to have such a ''calm and easy'' baby following Birdie's birth two months ago.

She said: ''It's crazy because as I look at her, I think of how lucky I am to have a really calm, easy baby. Even though I will say in the last week she's gotten a little more fussy. Like, when she wants something, she lets you know, where before it was kind of like she really didn't. It's crazy how it's kind of changed almost, like her personality is stronger.

''It's cute because now she'll give me these eyebrows and this really strong look if she wants something or if she's not satisfied, but I've been lucky for how calm she is.''

What's more, Nikki doesn't look likely to have a baby soon as her fiance, fellow wrestler John Cena, admitted he is not sure if he will be able to look after a child.

He said: ''I can barely raise myself, so I just don't know how good a dad I'll be. I guess that's my biggest fear.''