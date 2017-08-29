Brie Bella's ''bond'' with her baby is the best thing about being a mother.

The 'Total Divas' star welcomed daughter Birdie into the world in May with her husband Bryan Danielson and she just adores all the little things that her baby girl does.

She said: ''The best thing [about being a mom] is just the love you feel for your baby. The breastfeeding, that bond, and honestly, this was the first morning where she didn't wake up to us, but when she wakes up, and her little eyes open, and they see you, this smile ... and babies have innocent smiles, they don't fake anything. They let you know exactly how they're feeling. So it's that genuine smile of like, 'Mommy,' and you're just like, 'Aww.' I don't want it to ever go away.''

Whilst being a parent is bliss at the moment, the 33-year-old professional wrestler admits the birth was ''very stressful''.

She shared: ''It was very stressful. There was a lot of times where I was like, 'What am I doing?'''

Whilst her husband Bryan added: ''It's just kind of a primal moment, right? She's going through so much pain and we're just trying to comfort her. [Her sister] Nicole was there too, and so, trying to be there for [Brie], you forget that somebody's in the background even filming you.''

And Brie's sister Nikki shared to Entertainment Tonight: ''I think it gave me more stress than anything because they would be so lost in their moments.

''I'd be looking at the camera girl, like, she's right there in Brie's stuff, and I'm like, 'Hey!' And I knew I couldn't say anything, I said something to you [Brie] one time. And Brie was like, 'Nicole, I let them be here.' And I'm like, 'OK, but you should see the shots they're getting!'''