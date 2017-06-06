Brie Bella feels ''really lucky'' to have a ''calm and easy'' baby.

The 'Total Divas' star welcomed daughter Birdie into the world last month and feels so blessed to have a little girl who is so relaxed and at ease.

She said: ''It's crazy because as I look at her, I think of how lucky I am to have a really calm, easy baby. Even though I will say in the last week she's gotten a little more fussy. Like, when she wants something, she lets you know, where before it was kind of like she really didn't. It's crazy how it's kind of changed almost, like her personality is stronger.

''It's cute because now she'll give me these eyebrows and this really strong look if she wants something or if she's not satisfied, but I've been lucky for how calm she is.''

And the 33-year-old professional wrestler - who welcomed Birdie with her husband Daniel Bryan - says her daughter has been ''so good'' to her because she goes to the bathroom a lot.

Giving an update on her YouTube channel, she added: ''She's been so good to me. She pees a lot, which I know is so good with her hydration, poops a lot, so I've been lucky with all that. But it's just crazy.

''We go day by day and today it's 107 [degrees], so we're stuck in our house again. Birdie, they really don't want her going out yet. I'm like dying to take her out, but I guess just another day in Casa de Danielson.''