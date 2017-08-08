Brie Bella ''milked herself like a cow'' in order to feed her daughter when she forgot her breast pump.

The 33-year-old professional wrestler gave birth to her daughter Birdie - whom she has with her husband Daniel Bryan - in May, and has recalled an awkward moment in which she was forced to improvise when she left her breast pump at home whilst staying at her cousin's house.

She said: ''In the middle of the night as you all know, I do a little pumping. Well, guess who forgot their pumping heads? So guess what I did? I sat there, and I was in a lot of pain ... I was in a lot of pain and I was like, 'Well, pumps had to just like come into existence not long ago, what did people do back in the day, right Bird?' I was really thinking about this. I was thinking, 'How do they pump cows?'

''So last night in the bathroom, I went in there and I opened up the baggy part and I milked myself like a cow. And guess what? I got six ounces! I'm very proud of this.''

And the 'Total Divas' star is beyond proud of her self-milking achievements, and has even urged her fans to try ditching the breast pumps too.

Speaking in a video for her YouTube channel, Brie added: ''I did it all by hand, I hand pumped. I'm really proud of myself. So if you're ever stranded and you don't have your pump, what do we do Bird? Hand pump! Don't be afraid of the hand pump.''

Meanwhile, Brie recently gushed over how ''calm and easy'' her daughter has been so far.

She said: ''It's crazy because as I look at her, I think of how lucky I am to have a really calm, easy baby. Even though I will say in the last week she's gotten a little more fussy. Like, when she wants something, she lets you know, where before it was kind of like she really didn't. It's crazy how it's kind of changed almost, like her personality is stronger.

''It's cute because now she'll give me these eyebrows and this really strong look if she wants something or if she's not satisfied, but I've been lucky for how calm she is.''