Brie Bella has given birth.

The 'Total Divas' star welcomed her daughter Birdie - whom she has with her husband Bryan Danielson - into the world close to midnight on May 9, a whole nine days later than her expected due date of April 30.

She said in a statement to E! News: ''There is no better feeling in the world than meeting your daughter. I can't even express the overwhelming joy and love that Bryan and I are feeling. Now we know what parents mean about the love you feel when you first meet your child. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers on the safety of Birdie coming into this world.''

The news of the birth of the healthy baby comes just days after the 33-year-old former professional wrestler was forced to spend some time in hospital after they had ''some issues'' with her unborn baby Birdie's breathing.

In a video posted to her YouTube account, she revealed: ''There were just some issues with Birdie's breathing they had to track all through the night - so we spent the night.

''Five days late, she is still not here. My defiant little girl has a mind of her own - very strong, which isn't a bad thing.''

Posting a link to the video on her Twitter account, she added: ''A little scare but everything is good now!!! #6dayslate #40weekspregnant #BirdieJoeDanielson (sic)''

And earlier this week, Brie took to the video sharing site again to reveal she was past her due date.

She said: ''So today is Birdie's due date, and as you can tell she's still in here. She is very cosy and comfy and obviously does not want to come out here to the great world.

''So Bryan and I are going to start thinking of more things to naturally induce labour. Today I'm super tired. I literally went and I got a pedicure and a manicure, which I didn't enjoy because of how tired I was.''