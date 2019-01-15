Brie Bella is ''talking about'' having another child.

The 'Total Bellas' star would love to have a second baby with her husband Daniel Bryan but they are trying to find the best time to welcome the little one in the world because of Daniel's busy work schedule.

She said: ''We're talking about it ... We're torn right now. He and I are like, 'Is this the right time? Is it not?' So we're going back and forth, but we definitely want a second.''

And the 35-year-old professional wrestler can't believe how old her daughter Birdie, who is now 20 months, is getting and she feels she will start talking soon.

She added: ''So she's walking, so much gibberish is going on ... so I feel like she's gonna really start talking. She mimics everything you do, so we both have had to really watch our bad words ... She says it how Nicole and I will say it to each other when we hang out, because we'll always go, 'byeee!''' Brie continued. ''So she's now telling everyone, she's going 'byeee!'''

Brie would be open to her daughter following in her parents' footsteps into wrestling in the future but just wants her to be happy whatever she does.

She told E! News: ''When your child grows up and they want to be who you are - it just makes you feel like you did everything right, like you left a big impression. And I think it would be really neat for her to all of a sudden, you know, one day be a superstar and be like, 'Yeah! My mom was Brie Bella, my dad was Daniel Bryan.''