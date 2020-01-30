Brie Bella didn't speak to her twin sister Nikki Bella for a week after finding out she was pregnant.

Brie found out her twin sister was expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev just two days after discovering she herself was pregnant with her and husband Daniel Bryan's second tot.

And now, the wrestling pro twins, both 36, have revealed Brie didn't speak to Nikki for almost a week after discovering the news, because she was concerned things were moving too ''fast'' for the newly engaged couple.

Brie said: ''[I thought] 'Oh my gosh, this is a nightmare'.

''I had to digest. Her and Artem had just gotten engaged. She was shocked by the engagement. She was shocked he proposed. I just think everything did feel fast for her. I'm her twin - she talks to me about a lot. So when you have a conversation like that with your sister having some wine, you get deep. The next day when she comes and tells you she's pregnant, I almost thought it was a joke.''

The 'Total Bellas' star - who already has two-year-old Birdie with Daniel - went on to say she began to worry about their prior conversation, as well as thinking about how people might take the news of the twins being pregnant at the same time.

She told People magazine: ''Then I think really quickly, I was like, 'Wait a second, [what about] what we talked about yesterday?' Then, wait, twins being pregnant at the same time? People are going to think that's a joke. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan pregnancy. It was just too much and to think I was also pregnant and my hormones are going crazy. I think that's why that came out.''

Meanwhile, as well as having due dates that are less than two weeks apart, the twins are even experiencing the same pregnancy symptoms.

Brie said: ''We have definitely felt better in our lives. It's actually crazy because we both have the same symptoms. So we've been super nauseous.''

Nikki added: ''I feel like I literally have a hangover every day and it's crazy because I'm not going out and partying.

''I'm not hitting up my usual happy hours. There's no wine in my life. It's like having a hangover. I think what's been the hardest part on me is feeling this hangover every day.''