Brie Bella is considering having another baby.

The 34-year-old professional wrestler and her husband Daniel Bryan welcomed their daughter Birdie into the world last year, and whilst Brie is just getting back in the ring after taking time off to raise her tot, she is already thinking about adding to her family once again.

Speaking about her family plans, she said: ''I need to kick more butt in the ring still. [I told Daniel] next summer. In mom world that's like really close. So, next summer.''

But the 'Total Bellas' star - who is the twin sister of Nikki Bella - couldn't be happier with her life just the way it is, as she admits she's ''so lucky'' to be Birdie's mother.

She added to E! News: ''I'm so lucky to have an incredible daughter, and I think it's because I have an amazing husband. Our family is just laid back, but we just love each other so much and Birdie feeds off that.''

Meanwhile, Brie recently revealed that she would be raising her daughter on a vegetarian diet, but won't stop the tot from eating meat if she requests it.

She said: ''As of right now, I am [feeding Birdie a vegetarian diet]. The day that Birdie asks me to try meat, I won't deny it to her.''

Brie doesn't want to ''push'' her beliefs onto her daughter, and will let her make her own decisions when she gets older.

She added: ''I'll always let her know the things I believe in and why, but I'll never push them on her. I was blessed to be raised in a family where they didn't push a lot of stuff on me.

''I was able to find who I am today and I want Birdie to have that. I'll educate her on why I live the lifestyle I do, but if she asks for it one day I won't make her feel bad about it and I'll let her try it for sure.''