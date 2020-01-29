Nikki and Brie Bella are both pregnant - and due less than two weeks apart.

The twins insisted they never ''planned'' to be expecting at the same time and are ''shocked'' that they will be going through the experience alongside one another.

Brie - who already has two-year-old daughter Birdie with husband Daniel Bryan - said: ''Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?

''People are going to think that's a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan pregnancy!''

And Nikki - who recently got engaged to Artem Chingvintsev - added to People magazine: ''[It was] a total surprise. It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm pregnant.' I'm not ready for it.''

While Brie and Daniel had been trying for a baby for some time, Nikki and Artem hadn't been planning to start a family yet and she initially thought she was experiencing ''twin vibes'' because she knew her sister was expecting.

Nikki said: ''I was in yoga, and I kept getting this feeling that you need to take a pregnancy test, but I wasn't even late yet.

''And so I'm like, 'Why do I keep having this feeling? Am I getting twin vibes from her? Because she just told me she's pregnant?' ''

The former WWE stars have even been experiencing the same pregnancy symptoms.

Brie said: ''We have definitely felt better in our lives. It's actually crazy because we both have the same symptoms. So we've been super nauseous.''

Nikki added: ''I feel like I literally have a hangover every day and it's crazy because I'm not going out and partying.

''I'm not hitting up my usual happy hours. There's no wine in my life. It's like having a hangover. I think what's been the hardest part on me is feeling this hangover every day.''