Renée Zellweger wants to make a fourth 'Bridget Jones' movie.

The 48-year-old actress reprised her role as the titular character for a third time in 2016's 'Bridget Jones's Baby'.

But Zellweger isn't done with unlucky in love Bridget just yet and if there is a good enough story for writer Helen Fielding's hapless heroine then she will happily slip on the big knickers again.

When asked at the Greenwich International Film Festival in Connecticut if a return could be on the cards, she told Us Weekly magazine: ''Selfishly I hope so! She's a lot of fun!''

Zellweger first played British girl Bridget in 2001's 'Bridget Jones's Diary' and 2004's 'Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason' before going back for the baby riddle story.

The 48-year-old Oscar winner is currently focusing on working behind the camera on her directorial debut.

She spilled: ''I have something that I'm going to do this summer that I haven't done before and so I'm looking forward to that.''

When quizzed on whether she'd be directing a project, she added: ''Yeah, we'll see. We'll see how that goes. We'll see what happens!''

And Bridget isn't the only character that Zellweger can't let go of.

She recently admitted she's very much keen for a 'Jerry Maguire' reunion with Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr., Regina King and Jonathan Lipnicki.