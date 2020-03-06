Bridget Jones has been named the most inspiring movie heroine of all time.

The iconic character - portrayed by Renée Zellweger - came out on top in a new study commissioned by Sky Cinema ahead of International Women's Day, which takes place on March 8.

Erin Brockovich, played by Julia Roberts in the movie of the same, came in second place whilst 'Harry Potter's Hermione Granger took third place. 'Mary Poppins' and 'Matilda' - who have their own autobiographical movies - complete the top five.

Other famous female characters to appear on the list includes Belle from 'Beauty and the Beast', Mulan, Princess Leia - played by the late Carrie Fisher - from the 'Star Wars'. A number of female superheroes also appear such as Captain Marvel, Black Widow, Valkyrie and Catwoman.

Commenting on the research, film-critic, broadcaster and podcast host Anna Smith, said: ''The fact that Bridget and Erin are topping the list shows that women relate to complex, layered characters who overcome the obstacles of life with humour and compassion. Even those in fantasy genre are fully rounded characters, not fantastical stereotypes. And I'm thrilled to see that so many women are rooting for more powerful female leads and that Sky Cinema is celebrating this too.''

Sarah Wright, Director of Sky Cinema and Acquisitions, Sky UK & Ireland added: ''I cannot wait to celebrate International Women's Day on Sky Cinema with our millions of customers. I am enormously proud of our Women in Film collection curated with contribution from critic Anna Smith, and delighted to be able to premiere our very timely, brand new documentary, This Changes Everything, which focuses on the next generation and highlights the importance of strong female role models both on and off screen.''