Brian Wilson is returning to the road after struggling with his mental health.

The Beach Boys legend was due to head out on the 'Pet Sounds' and 'Greatest Hits Live' tours in June, but he postponed the dates because he needed to take some time off to work on his issues.

However, he has now confirmed that he is feeling ''much better'' and will begin the rescheduled shows on August 7 in New York.

In a post on Facebook, he said: ''Thank you to everyone for your cards and best wishes.

''Your concern and love just blows me away.

''I'm feeling much better and I look forward to seeing you when we start up our tour on August 7!''

The 'Good Vibrations' hitmaker had penned an emotional letter to fans and admitted he had been ''struggling with stuff in my head and saying things I don't mean''.

He wrote: ''I had every intention to do these shows and was excited to get back to performing. I've been in the studio recording and rehearsing with my band and have been feeling better. But then it crept back and I've been struggling with stuff in my head and saying things I don't mean and I don't know why. Its something I've never dealt with before and we can't quite figure it out just yet.''

Brian has been open with his battle with mental illness for ''many decades'', and said that although he's still able to live a ''wonderful, healthy life'', it wasn't ''good for [him] to be on the road'' at the time.

He added: ''It is no secret that I have been living with mental illness for many decades,'' he wrote. ''There were times when it was unbearable but with doctors and medications I have been able to live a wonderful, healthy and productive life with support from my family, friends and fans who have helped me through this journey.''

The 77-year-old musician previously postponed his tour last year to have surgery on his back, and said in his recent update that while he feels physically stronger than ever, he's been left ''mentally insecure''.

Writing on his website, he explained: ''As you may know in the last year or so I've had 3 surgeries on my back. The surgeries were successful and i'm physically stronger than i've been in a long time.

''However, after my last surgery i started feeling strange and it's been pretty scary for awhile. I was not feeling like myself. Mentally insecure is how I'd describe it. We're not sure what is causing it but i do know that it's not good for me to be on the road right now so I'm heading back to Los Angeles.''

Brian's full reschedule tour dates can be found by visiting brianwilson.com/tour