Brian Wilson has postponed his May tour dates to undergo emergency back surgery.

The Beach Boys legend was due to continue the 'Pet Sounds: The Final Performances' run - to mark the 50th anniversary of the the 1966 LP - on May 7 at The Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., but he's having to have an operation which his doctors are hopeful will ''relieve'' the pain he's been suffering from lately.

The 'I Get Around' hitmaker has reassured those who bought tickets that his team are already working towards rescheduling the dates.

In a statement to his fans posted on Twitter, Brian wrote: '' Dear friends, As some of you might know I have been having some issues with my back that has very recently gotten worse.

''My doctors have told me that I need to have back surgery immediately. They are optimistic that this will finally relieve the pain.

''Sadly, this means we must postpone the upcoming May shows.

''I'm very sorry for any inconvenience this many cause to everyone who was coming out to see us.

''I know that my agents are already in the process of rescheduling and we will have some of the make up dates to announce very soon.

''We will get you all of the info ASAP.

''Please know that the music is in my heart and in my soul and me and the boys are looking forward to performing for you very soon. (sic)''

The 74-year-old musician plans to be back on the road in time for his concerts kicking off on July 15.

The tour sees Brian accompanied by a 10-piece band including his former Beach Boys bandmates Blondie Chaplin and Al Jardine and Al's son Matt.