Brian Wilson has finally had his high school music grade changed from an F to a more deserving A.

The Beach Boys icon has delighted fans with timeless classics like 'Good Vibrations', 'Sloop John B' and 'California Girls', but his teacher Fred Morgan wasn't quite as impressed with a composition that would go on to be the band's first single 'Surfin''.

Brian flunked the class at Hawthorne High School, California, where he attended alongside brothers - and bandmates - Carl and Dennis Wilson, and Al Jardine.

Now, the current principal of the school Dr. Vanessa Landesfeind has amended his grade, and invited the legendary star to the campus to make the change official.

A picture was shared on Brian's Twitter profile of the pair together and the musician holding his new certificate, with the post revealing: ''Brian's failing grade has now been changed to an A on this assignment by Dr. Landesfeind!''

The song was released as the Beach Boys' debut US single in 1961 - and included on their first album 'Surfin' Safari' the following year - and charted at 75.

Years after giving the early working of the song such a low grade, teacher Morgan admitted record sales could have proven him wrong.

According to Brian's Twitter account, the educator later said: ''Brian wrote a composition for me and it turned out to be 'Surfin''. That composition got an F, but it made a million dollars.''