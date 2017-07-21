Brian Wilson believes he would have been a baseball player if he hadn't made it as a musician.

The Beach Boys legend is one of the most revered rock songwriters in history but if his life took a different path he thinks that he would have had the talent to make it as a professional sportsman.

When asked what job he would have done if he had not been a musician, Brian answered: ''I would have been a baseball player, you know.''

An alternative career was not required for Brian as his music has spanned six decades and includes the Beach Boys album 'Pet Sounds', considered to be one of the greatest albums of all time.

Now he's 75, Brian admits he writes less than he used to but after his strict daily routine does lead him to sit at his piano and find new inspiration.

The 'Surfin' U.S.A.' hitmaker - who is married to Melinda Ledbetter - told The Daily Telegraph newspaper: ''I start the day by watching the news. I can usually get myself calm with a good walk ... Some days I find my way back up to the piano.''

Brian is to begin a tour of the UK later this month to mark the 50th anniversary of 'Pet Sounds' - which contains acclaimed songs such as 'Wouldn't It Be Nice' and 'God Only Knows'.

For the shows, Brian will play the album in full and will be joined by fellow Beach Boys bandmate Al Jardine and former member Blondie Chaplin.

Brian previously admitted the tour could be one of his last as he is aware he will have to retire sometime in the future due to his advancing years.

The songwriter - who released his last solo album 'No Pier Pressure' in 2014 - said: ''I've carried a lot of weight on my shoulders - a heavy load. For me, music is about love. Love is the message I want to share. I hope people feel the love in my music, I want to keep going. That makes the hard work worth it.''