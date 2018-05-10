Beach Boys are releasing an album with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The 'I Get Around' hitmakers - Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine and Bruce Johnston - have had their tracks refreshed with the symphonic arrangements add to the original recordings, which the band's co-founder Mike says has added a ''whole other dimension'' to the hit songs.

He said: ''This album is one of a kind. I think the fact that the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra has accompanied The Beach Boys with these great arrangements is just a phenomenal thing. It's a whole other dimension to our music.''

The band teamed up with Don Reedman and Nick Patrick - who were behind Aretha Franklin, Roy Orbison and Elvis Presley records with The Royal Philharmonic - on the album, which is released on June 8, and was recorded at London's iconic Abbey Road Studios.

Al said: ''Don Reedman and Nick Patrick did a terrific job on this. I can't imagine having more fun than taking some of these great songs and putting them into this perspective. They did a beautiful job of arranging the music around the original vocals, which I think is a terrific idea. It makes the music feel new all over again!''

Bruce added that he was blow away by the orchestra's magic.

He added: ''When I listened to the album, I realised that the new arrangements performed by the orchestra didn't add the wrong kind of weight.

''They just added the beautiful fairy dust of the orchestra to what we already recorded.

''It's another interpretation of us without losing the groundwork of us. I really like it.''

Producing duo Don and Nick's two posthumous Elvis Presley records with the orchestra, 'The Wonder Of You: Elvis Presley With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra' and last year's 'If I Can Dream: Elvis Presley With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra', both topped charts across the world and sold 1.5 million copies.

'Fun, Fun, Fun' from the album is available now for streaming and for immediate download with the digital album pre-order.

The 'Good Vibration's hitmakers perform at Hampton Court Palace Festival on June 15 and June 16, 2018, for the band's only UK concerts on their summer tour this year.

The tracklisting for 'The Beach Boys With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra' is as follows:

1. 'California Suite'

2. 'California Girls'

3. 'Wouldn't It Be Nice'

4. 'Fun, Fun, Fun'

5. 'Don't Worry Baby'

6. 'God Only Knows'

7. 'Sloop John B'

8. 'Heroes And Villains'

9. 'Disney Girls'

10. 'Here Today'

11. 'In My Room'

12. 'Kokomo'

13. 'The Warmth Of The Sun'

14. 'Darlin''

15. 'Help Me, Rhonda'

16. 'You Still Believe In Me'

17. 'Good Vibrations'