Brian McFadden is set to join Boyzone for a series of anniversary gigs next year.

The 37-year-old singer was hoping that his band Westlife, who split up in 2012, would get back together for a reunion, but it looks like he's finally accepted defeat as he has now agreed to join the fellow rival group for their upcoming 25th anniversary tour.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, Boyzone's Shane Lynch said: ''There's a possibility of Brian joining us. He's doing the whole tour on a support but there's no point him hanging around. I'd like to bring him on stage for a couple of songs with the boys.''

Brian left Westlife in 2004 at the height of the band's success in order to explore a solo career, before he headed to Australia for a number of television gigs - including being a judge on 'Australia's Got Talent' - but he recently revealed he wanted to reunite with his former band mates Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Mark Feehily, and Shane Filan.

Although the group seemed semi-keen to reform form, Louis Walsh - who managed the band - told him that it was highly unlikely that he would be able to join the foursome.

Brian said previously: ''Louis has said the conversations were that if there was going to ever be a Westlife reunion, which I don't know if there's going to be, it will probably just be the other four members.''

However, Nicky has spoken recently about the prospect of the 'Safe' hitmakers reforming, and confirmed that it was a possibility with their forthcoming 20th anniversary in 2018 being the catalyst.

The 38-year-old singer said: ''I don't think it would take much to get us back together. In a couple of years' time it will be the 20th anniversary and you could probably use that and maybe people will be interested. It's about wanting to do it at the right time.''