Brian McFadden says his and Kerry Katona's daughter Molly, 16, has settled into her new life in Ireland.
Brian McFadden and Kerry Katona's daughter is ''loving'' living away from home.
The former couple's oldest girl, 16-year-old Molly, moved to Ireland to live with the Boyzlife singer's grandparents to focus on her final year at school, and the teenager's father says she's having a great time.
Brian - who also has 14-year-old Lilly with Kerry - said: ''[She's doing] good. It's very different for her. She's so used to being in a house with five kids.
''But studying for her finals, it's important that she can get a bit of peace and quiet and she gets spoilt rotten by my parents as well, so she's loving it.''
However, the 37-year-old singer can't understand why his ex-wife has publicly declared Molly is working towards becoming a doctor.
Asked if she still wants a career in medicine, Brian told OK! magazine: ''No. That's probably just something Kerry said. She'll do something creative because she's a good singer.
''I don't know what Lilly is going to do yet - she's a bit of a madam.''
Brian will be pleased Molly has settled in well because Kerry - who also has Heidi, 10, and Max, nine, from her marriage to Mark Croft, and three-year-old Dylan-Jorge, aka DJ, with estranged spouse George Kay - recently claimed she didn't think her daughter would be able to stay away for long.
Speaking before Molly moved, she said: ''Knowing Molly, she'll be back every weekend
''If she doesn't like it, she can always come back home...
''I do think, a few months down the line, she might want to come home because I know my Molly. She will be massively homesick.
''But I've told her that I think it's the right thing to do. Her mind is like a sponge and just soaks everything up.''
